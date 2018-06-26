Waiting time in Bucharest metro stations, unchanged despite passenger number growth

The waiting time in metro stations on the first (Dristor-Pantelimon) and the third (Preciziei-Anghel Saligny) lines of the Bucharest metro network remained the same as five years ago. Yet, the number of passengers using the underground for commuting increased by 8.4% on average in this period.

The highest increase (50%) was registered in the Aurel Vlaicu station, used by about 150,000 people daily, local Mediafax reported. Major office buildings such as Sky Tower, Floreasca Park, Lakeview, Nusco Tower, Green Court are in the surrounding areas of Aurel Vlaicu station.

The waiting time in station on the first and third metro lines is of about 6-7 minutes during rush hours and up to 10 minutes in the rest, according to subway operator Metrorex. In the common stations of the two lines the average waiting time is somewhat lower, some 3-4 minutes, yet it reached 6 minutes this month. The first and third metro lines link all major areas of the Capital with the central stations at Unirii and Victoriei squares.

The average waiting time in stations on the second line (Berceni-Pipera) is of 3 minutes during rush hours and 8 minutes in the rest, also unchanged for five years.

