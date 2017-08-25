Wage increase for labor complexity to apply in 2019 in Romania

The 15% wage increase for labor complexity, a new right provided by the payroll law, will become applicable in 2019, said Labor Ministry representatives yesterday.

This bonus is granted to civil servants and contract staff in public institutions.

Public employees’ gross basic salaries will remain at the June level until the end of the year. The gross basic wages will increase by 25% in January 2018 compared to December this year, according to the Labor Ministry. Then salaries will receive a 15% boost for labor complexity starting 2019.

The unitary payroll law went into force in the beginning of July.

