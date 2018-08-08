Vodafone Romania brings HR manager from Greece

Vodafone Romania, one of the top three telecom groups on the local market, appointed Melissa Fragiski as its new Human Resources Director. She previously held this position for Vodafone Greece.

She replaces Florin Petrescu, who decided to leave Vodafone at the end of September 2018, upon completion of his two-year mandate. The change becomes effective on September 3.

Melissa Fragiski joined Vodafone in 2012 as Human Resources Director for Vodafone Greece where she successfully led the integration of Hellas Online as well as championed the digital transformation of the company. Before joining Vodafone, she worked for Colgate – Palmolive Greece as Regional Human Resources Director, including also Romania in her portfolio. Prior to this position, she held various senior management positions with Makro Cash&Carry Greece and KPMG International.

She is a Greek citizen, holds a Degree in Psychology from National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, a Master’s Degree from Industrial & Organisational Psychology from University of Columbia and a Master’s Degree in Social Psychology from New School for Social Research. She will move to Bucharest together with her family.

Vodafone’s revenues remain flat in Romania in second quarter

[email protected]