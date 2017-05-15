Vodafone Romania Foundation grants EUR 600,000 financing to seven local NGOs

The Vodafone Romania Foundation has granted total funding worth EUR 600,000 to seven project winners of the 2017 Connecting for Good financing round.

Connecting for Good is a strategic program of the Vodafone Romania Foundation, which grants financing to NGO projects that use mobile technology to solve social problems identified in one of the foundation’s four strategic areas of investment. Through this program, launched in 2012, the foundation has granted total funding of EUR 3.5 million for 48 projects with more than 30,000 final beneficiaries.

The winning projects at this round are “Connecting for Children with Autism” of the Help Autism Association, “Hearing is a Gift. Do not ignore it!” of the Smiling Faces Romania Association, “Click SAVE for life!” of the Foundation of Community Support, “The First Telemedicine Centre for Pediatric Diabetes in Romania” of the Support for Diabetes Association, “Together for Health” of the Profilaxis Medical Help Foundation, “HOSPICE – Connection for Caring and Compassion” of the HOSPICE Casa Sperantei Foundation and “Senior citizen phone” of the Princess Margareta of Romania Foundation.

As part of the same Connecting for Good program, the foundation will finance the rebuilding and modernizing of Constanta County Hospital Newborn Intensive Care Unit and its endowment with a telemedicine solution, a project implemented together with Inima Copiilor and Daruieste Aripi associations. The total budget needed for this project is estimated at EUR 1.3 million. In order to raise the funds, Inima Copiilor and Daruieste Aripi associations carry out a national donations campaign and the total amount obtained will be matched by the Vodafone Romania Foundation.

“More than half of the annual budget of the Vodafone Romania Foundation is directed towards projects in the healthcare field, which is one of the foundation’s four strategic areas of investment, together with education, social services and volunteering,” said Ravinder Takkar, President and CEO of Vodafone Romania, which established the Vodafone Romania Foundation.

The Vodafone Romania Foundation is part of the Vodafone Group Foundation, an international organization that has been active for 25 years through its subsidiaries in 27 countries. The Vodafone Romania Foundation was established in 1998. It has financed so far 1,046 programs run by 660 NGOs in the country.

