Vodafone Romania loses customer lawsuit over roaming tariffs

Local telecom operator Vodafone Romania has lost the lawsuit to a customer to whom the company had requested an additional payment of over EUR 1,000 for roaming and data traffic, reports Profit.ro.

Vodafone now has to pay the customer moral damages of RON 3,000 (EUR 658). However, the court’s decision is not final and can be appealed.

Vodafone has asked the customer, who lives in Galati, to pay an additional charge of EUR 983 plus VAT for mobile data, as well as EUR 15.45 plus VAT for roaming calls. The customer refused to pay the invoice and went to court. As a result, Vodafone now needs to pay him RON 3,000.

The telecom operator also needs to pay RON 1,111 (EUR 243) in court costs.

