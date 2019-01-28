Vodafone ends 2018 with 9.9 million customers in Romania

Vodafone Romania, the second-biggest mobile carrier on the local market, had 9.9 million customers at the end of December 2018, a figure similar to the one reported at the end of 2017. Most of them, namely 9.2 million, were mobile customers.

The service revenues amounted to EUR 180.2 million in the quarter ended December 31, excluding MTR (Mobile Termination Rates), while the organic service revenues decreased by 0.8% year-on-year as a result of MTR reduction from 0.96 eurocents/minute, to 0.84 eurocents/minute for mobile voice calls, the company said.

“On an organic basis excluding MTR, service revenues grew by 0.6% in the quarter ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the same period of last year,” reads the press release.

At the end of December 2018, mobile postpaid customers represented 40.9% and prepaid customers 59.1% of the total mobile base. The postpaid users base increased by 1.2 percentage point compared to the same period of the previous year.

Vodafone Romania is a subsidiary of Vodafone Group, which has mobile operations in 25 countries, partners with mobile networks in 44 more, and offers fixed broadband operations in 19 markets.

