Automotive company looks for 400 specialists to hire at new development center in Romania

US automotive technology company Visteon, specializing in the design and production of electronic components, has leased 5,000 sqm in the Isho office building in Timisoara, western Romania, where it will open a new development center.

The center will help Visteon increase its business with customers such as BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, PSA and Jaguar Land Rover.

Visteon will hire 400 of professionals specializing in software, technology and automotive for its Timisoara center. They will focus on developing advanced software products – including digital clusters, information and entertainment screens – and will support the development of new technologies for autonomous and automated driving systems.

The Timisoara office will operate as part of the Visteon European Center, which also includes the development offices in Germany, Bulgaria, France and the UK.

Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees in over 40 centres in 18 countries. Visteon recorded revenues of USD 3.15 billion in 2017.

“Timisoara is an ideal location that allows it to be easily connected with Visteon development centers in Europe and to provide support to customers in the region, says Mark Fosmoen, vice president, customer engineering Europe at Visteon.

American group opens automotive development center in Timisoara

[email protected]

(photo source: Isho)