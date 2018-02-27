Visitors locked inside Romanian zoo by mistake

A mother and her three children were locked in the Oradea Zoo by mistake last week, local Bihoreanul reported. The zoo employees decided to go home earlier that day, and forgot to check if there are still visitors at the zoo.

The young mother told the story of the incident on Facebook. The zoo’s biologist came to open the gate almost two hours later, after the woman’s husband alerted the police.

Bihoreanul has contacted the director of the Oradea Public Domain Administration, who said that the zoo employees didn’t go home before the end of the program. However, he agreed that they should have checked to make sure no one else was in the zoo before leaving.

“What’s important is to make sure that such things don’t happen again, because it happened once before with an English family,” he added.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: ZOOO on Facebook)