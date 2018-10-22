photoVilla of Romanian poet Octavian Goga on sale for EUR 4.5 mln

Villa of Romanian poet Octavian Goga (1881-1938) in Bucharest, which was designed by the pioneer of modern Romanian architecture Horia Creanga, was put up for sale by Artmark Historical Estate at a starting price of EU 4.5 million.

The villa, which is located in downtown Bucharest, is estimated at EUR 5-6 million.

The villa was built between 1936 and 1938. The imposing building had to reflect the political status of Octavian Goga, the poet who was the prime minister of Romania for only 44 days. And the result was a real success. The 1,200 sqm of the villa, set on five levels, is one of the outstanding creations of Horia Creanga, the grandson of the great writer Ion Creanga.

The villa can also be rented at the price of EUR 19.000 per month.

Octavian Goga was a Romanian politician, poet, playwright, journalist, and translator. He was also prime minister of Romania for a short period, serving from December 28, 1937 to February 10, 1938.

