23.5 °C
Bucharest
Aug 23, 15:38

VIG’s pre-tax profit, up 63% in Romania

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) saw an increase of 63% in its pre-tax profit in Romania in the first six months of this year compared to the same period last year, to EUR 5.8 million, despite a decline in revenues.

The group’s local companies wrote gross premiums worth EUR 258.5 million, 3.1% lower than in the first half of 2016.

The Austrian group’s pre-tax profit went up by 10% year-on-year during this period worldwide reaching EUR 220.5 million. VIG wrote gross premiums of EUR 4.97 billion at group level in the first six months of the year, up 1% year-on-year.

The group saw increases on all business segments, except for life insurance premiums. Its solvency ratio reached 224.5% at the end of June, compared to 194.5% at the end of December.

Vienna Insurance Group owns local insurers Omniasig, Asirom, and BCR Asigurari de Viata.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list