Victoria’s Secret lingerie brand opens first shop in Romania

American brand Victoria’s Secret, famous especially for its lingerie division, has opened its first shop in Romania, at the Henri Coanda International Airport near Bucharest.

The shop, which mainly sells personal care items as well as lingerie, is operated by Millenium Pro Design, which also operates the BestValue duty-free store network at the airport, local Ziarul Financiar reported. It is similar to those found on other international airports.

Victoria’s Secret has over 1,000 shops worldwide and sales of over USD 7 billion.

