Romanian elected vice-chairman of the UN Statistical Commission

Tudorel Andrei, the president of the Romanian National Statistics Institute (INS), was elected vice-chairman of the United Nations (UN) Statistical Commission, according to information posted on the organization’s website.

Tudorel Andrei has been the president of the Romanian National Institute for Statistics since 2013. He has a PhD in economics from the Bucharest University of Economic Studies and a Certificate of Advanced Studies in econometrics from the University of Social Sciences, Mathematics Department, Toulouse. His major areas of interest are income distribution, education and innovation, resulting in several scientific articles in major international journals.

Zachary Mwangi Chege, director general of the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, was elected chairman of the UN Statistical Commission, while the other vice-chairmen are Masato Aida – director general of the Statistical Research and Training Institute of Japan and Julio A. Santaella – president of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography of Mexico.

(photo source: Unstats.un.org)