EU Commissioner Jourová to meet with RO President, Justice Minister

Věra Jourová, the European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, is set to have meetings with President Klaus Iohannis, justice minister Tudorel Toader, and with Cristina Tarcea, president of Romania’s High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ), today, November 20.

During the meetings, the topics to be discussed include the priorities on Justice in the context of Romania’s upcoming Presidency of the EU Council and the developments in the country’s justice system.

Last week, the European Commission released its latest Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report on Romania. The report noted that the country reversed the progress of its judicial reform and the fight against corruption and provided new recommendations to remedy the situation.

The European Parliament also voted a resolution concerning the rule of law in Romania. It said it was “deeply concerned” about the reform of the country’s judicial and criminal laws.

She will also meet with Marius Pîrvu, the president of the National Authority for Consumer Protection and with Ancuţa Gianina Opre, the president of the National Authority for Supervising Personal Data Processing.

Jourová is also attending today in Bucharest a Citizens’ Dialogue on the New Deal for Consumers.

In April of this year, the European Commission proposed the deal “to ensure that all European consumers fully benefit from their rights under Union law.” It will empower qualified entities to launch representative actions on behalf of consumers and introduce stronger sanctioning powers for member states’ consumer authorities. It is also meant to extend consumers’ protection when they are online and clarify that dual quality practices misleading consumers are prohibited.

Jourová met yesterday, November 19, with finance minister Eugen Teodorovici.

