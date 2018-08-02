Swedish group expands engineering center in eastern Romania

Veoneer, a Swedish company that specializes in Advanced Driving Assistance Systems, has expanded its engineering center in Iasi, eastern Romania.

The company started with a leased area of 330 sqm in the United Business Center 6 building of the Palas Iasi complex and has reached 1,200 sqm of offices already.

The company’s local team has also grown, reaching 70 people, and Veoneer plans to continue increasing the number of employees. It is mainly looking for engineers specialized in developing and testing car safety systems.

Veoneer, which spun off from Swedish automotive producer Autoliv, currently has come 7,600 employees in 13 countries.

(Photo: Veoneer Facebook Page)

