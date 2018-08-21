Some 5% of the vehicles checked by Romanian traffic inspectors were dangerous

Almost 1,700 cars checked in traffic by inspectors from the Romanian Auto Registry – RAR in the first half of this year were in such a bad shape that they could have produced an accident any time, the institution announced.

The RAR inspectors stopped and checked over 33,700 cars in traffic in the first six months of this year, almost half of which didn’t comply to traffic norms. Most of them had problems with the lighting and signaling equipment, emissions, and other technical equipment.

One in ten checked cars polluted over the legal limit and some 1,700, namely 5% of the cars checked, were in imminent danger of producing an accident.

The RAR inspectors together with the traffic police issued 11,000 fines and withdrew some 8,500 registration certificates. Over 250 drivers lost their licenses following the controls.

