Non-EU residents can get VAT refunded at new Bucharest airport point

Non-EU residents can get the VAT refunded for goods purchased in authorized Tax Free local stores at the recently opened Ask for Tax Free point inside the Henri Coanda Bucharest International Airport.

Ask for Tax Free has been refunding VAT to non-EU residents through banks since 2013 but the new point, which opened in June of this year, allows travelers to collect the VAT corresponding to their purchases in cash, before leaving Romania.

In 2016, Ask for Tax Free refunded close to RON 100,000 (EUR 22,230) to non-EU residents, nine times more than in 2015.

The company works with over 30 brands and stores in Romania. It refunded VAT to 252 non-EUR residents. The average sum refunded is of RON 1,295 (EUR 287). Most refunds went to Israeli residents, with 32% of the total. These were followed by Chinese residents (18%), Serbian citizens (17%), Lebanese residents (11%), Moldavian residents (8%), US residents (4%), Swiss residents (2%), and Turkish residents (2%).

The VAT is refunded only if the purchases were made in an authorized Tax Free store and amount to a minimum of EUR 175. Those requesting the VAT refund need to leave the EU space within 90 days from buying the goods.

Refunds were also sent to Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Cameroon, Canada, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Georgia, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Libya, Montenegro, Singapore, South Africa, Vietnam, Saint Kitts and Nevis-Caribe.

Since the opening of the airport point, 49% of refunds were made in RON, and the rest in EUR or USD.

(Photo source: Tax Free Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]