Former PwC Romania head named Ana Hotels board president

Vasile Iuga, a former Country Managing Partner of PwC in Romania, has been appointed president of the administration board of Ana Hotels, a group controlled by local businessman George Copos.

He is replacing Alexandra Copos de Prada, who will dedicate herself completely to the Ana Pan pastry business she has been running since 2014 and to developing her own startups abroad.

Iuga has been in management positions at PwC for 26 years. He joined the audit firm in 1991 and became an international partner in 1997. Between 2004 and 2015 he was a Country Managing Partner, coordinating over 600 employees in five regional offices.

Between 2008 and 2015 he was a Managing Partner of PwC South East Europe, coordinating nine countries. He is a graduate of the Bucharest Polytechnics, and graduated courses at the Harvard Business School, London Business School, European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD) and International Institute for Management Development (IMD, Lausanne).

Ana Hotels, the biggest local hotel company by revenues, has six hotels in Bucharest, Poiana Braşov and Eforie Nord. It ended 2016 with a EUR 31.4 million turnover, up 10% on 2015.

Ana Hotels reopens hotel in Poiana Brasov after EUR 2 mln revamping

[email protected]