Former Romanian minister acquitted in case on illegal party financing

Vasile Blaga, a former leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and of the Democratic Liberal Party (PDL), was acquitted in the case targeting illegal party financing, the Bucharest Court decided yesterday. The decision is not final.

Blaga was accused of influence peddling after having received EUR 700,000 via other people from the former Piatra Neamt mayor Gheorghe Stefan, according to prosecutors.

Gheorghe Stefan, currently in jail for influence peddling, testified in September at the Bucharest Court about how the former PDL leader received illegal financing before the presidential elections in November 2009. Back then, Blaga was secretary general of the PDL. The money was given for protection, because Blaga had a lot of power in the party at that time, the former mayor explained.

Two other former PDL leaders, Emil Boc and Adriean Videanu, testified for Blaga, saying donations to the party were always made via the party’s cash desk against cash receipts, and were never tied to offering minister seats.

Magistrates also decided to lift the seizure ordered during the criminal prosecution of Blaga, on goods and money amounting to EUR 700,000.

[email protected]