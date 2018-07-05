16,000-tons vessel for luxury expeditions to be built in Romania

Norwegian group Vard has received a new contract from German cruise company Hapag-Lloyd Cruises for the design and construction of one luxury expedition cruise vessel.

The ship’s hull will be built at one of Vard’s shipyards in Romania. Vard owns the Tulcea and Braila shipyards.

The new luxury expedition cruise vessel will be approximately 16,000 gross tons, about 139 meters long and 22 meters wide. The vessel has seven passenger decks, with accommodation for 230 passengers in 120 cabins and suites. Similar to its sister vessels, the new vessel will be equipped with high standard of facilities. The HANSEATIC series features a water sports marina and modern spa and fitness areas.

Two other such ships are under construction at Vard shipyards. Delivery of the new vessel is scheduled from Vard Langsten in Norway in the second quarter of 2021. Norwegian shipbuilder Vard is part of Italian group Fincantieri.

(Photo:VARD’s Expedition Cruise vessel for Hapag Lloyd, varad.com)

