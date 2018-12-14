Vard’s Romanian shipyards to build polar exploration ship with local steel

ArcelorMittal Group announced on December 13 that the steel sheets produced at its Romanian steel mill at Galati will be used in the production of the polar exploration ship Le Comandant Charcot by the Vard shipyard at Tulcea.

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard is part of Italian industrial group Fincantieri. The construction of the vessel started on November 6.

“We are extremely proud to be part of the Le Comandant Charcot. We have set up special technical and commercial solutions for this prestigious project that demonstrate our ability to deliver (steel products) for new and challenging challenges,” said the general manager of ArcelorMittal Galati, Bogdan Grecu.

British-owned metal producer Liberty, part of the GFG Alliance group of companies owned by British-Indian investor Sanjeev Gupta, has reached an agreement to buy four steel plants in Europe put up for sale by ArcelorMittal group, controlled by Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal. The deal includes the biggest steel plant in Romania, ArcelorMittal Galati. The two parts haven’t disclosed the financial terms of this deal.

(photo source: Twitter / ArcelorMittal Romania)