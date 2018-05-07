Police detain teenager in Romanian seaside crime case

A 17-year-old from Constanţa, a city at the Romanian seaside, has been detained as the main suspect in the case of a crime committed this past weekend in the village-resort of Vama Veche, south of Constanţa.

He is suspected of killing a 35-year-old tourist, found dead in a bus abandoned on the beach in Vama Veche. He allegedly hit the man with a hard object, causing his death.

More than a year ago, the teenager was detained for traffic of high-risk drugs, after being caught selling cannabis in Constanța. He was not arrested then, but placed under judicial control.

The Police also suspect that the victim and the aggressor partied together before the crime, and also consumed drugs, Stirileprotv.ro reported.

The victim is a Romanian man from Galaţi, who was in Vama Veche for the May 1 break.

