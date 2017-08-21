Vacant jobs in Romania reach maximum level after 2008

The number of vacant jobs in Romania increased by 12.3% in the second quarter of the year compared to the same period last year, reaching 64,125, the maximum level after 2008.

Job vacancies are an indicator of the labor force shortage at national level.

Public administration recorded most job vacancies, with a rate of 3.98%. The percentage was also high in the health sector, according to the National Statistics Institute. The labor force crisis has been increasing in the public sector, but has been going down in the private sector.

The average job vacancy rate reached 1.33% in the second quarter of the year, up 0.02% compared to the previous quarter. This rate represents the share of vacant jobs in the total available jobs.

The number of vacancies amounted to 57,140 in the second quarter of 2016.

