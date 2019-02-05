Romanian Tibi Useriu drops out of Yukon Arctic Ultra race for health reasons

Romania’s “Ice Man” Tibi Useriu had to drop out of the Yukon Arctic Ultra race because of frostbite injuries to the toes of his right foot.

He walked approximately 100 km for 24 hours, at temperatures of – 38 degrees Celsius. On his second stop, the doctors performing a routine check let him know that he needed to withdraw from the race, Mediafax reported. He was taken by helicopter to the hospital in Whitehorse, Canada.

The Yukon Arctic Ultra race is described as “the world’s coldest and toughest ultra.” Useriu was attempting to cover the 700-km frozen route by foot, at very low temperatures. He was the only Romanian in the race, alongside 41 competitors from other countries.

Last year, only one competitor managed to finish the race, and two other underwent amputations because of the frostbite injuries, according to Mediafax.

Useriu previously won the 6633 Arctic Ultra race three times, most recently in 2018.

The Romanian whose life looks like a movie script: from robber and jail breaker to endurance runner and hero

(Photo: Facebook / 6633 Arctic Ultra)

[email protected]