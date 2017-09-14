Used car registrations, up 75% in Romania in eight months

Registrations of used cars reached almost 338,000 units in Romania in the first eight months of this year, up 75% over the same period in 2016. By comparison, some 192,500 used cars were registered then, according to the Driver Licenses and Registrations Department – DRPCIV.

Registrations of used cars exceeded by more than five times the number of new cars registered during this period, which amounted to over 68,300 units. In August, some 43,350 used cars were registered, up 37.7% year-on-year.

Volkswagen was the most popular car brand, with over 8,800 units registered in the first eight months, up 61.3% year-on-year.

The removal of the environment fee for used car registration at the beginning of February brought this increase. Romania’s car park exceeded 7 million cars at the end of last year, up 6.2% year-on-year.

