27 °C
Bucharest
Sep 14, 16:30

Used car registrations, up 75% in Romania in eight months

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Registrations of used cars reached almost 338,000 units in Romania in the first eight months of this year, up 75% over the same period in 2016. By comparison, some 192,500 used cars were registered then, according to the Driver Licenses and Registrations Department – DRPCIV.

Registrations of used cars exceeded by more than five times the number of new cars registered during this period, which amounted to over 68,300 units. In August, some 43,350 used cars were registered, up 37.7% year-on-year.

Volkswagen was the most popular car brand, with over 8,800 units registered in the first eight months, up 61.3% year-on-year.

The removal of the environment fee for used car registration at the beginning of February brought this increase. Romania’s car park exceeded 7 million cars at the end of last year, up 6.2% year-on-year.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list