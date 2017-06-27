Used car registrations double in five months in Romania

Registrations of used cars reached over 214,300 units in Romania in the first five months of this year, up 92% over the same period in 2016, reports local Economica.net.

By comparison, only 111,590 used cars were registered then, according to the Driver Licenses and Registrations Department – DRPCIV.

In May this year, over 47,000 second-hand cars registered in Romania, up 105% year-on-year.

Volkswagen was the most popular car brand, with 59,060 units registered in the first five months, up 78% year-on-year. Opel came next, with 27,262 units, up 48.6% year-on-year. Ford was the third most popular car, with 21,529 units.

Other popular brands were Audi (around 18,700 cars), BMW (over 18,500), Mercedes-Benz (around 10,700 units) and Renault (some 9,700 cars).

New car registrations reached almost 37,000 in the first five months of this year, up 23.3% year-on-year.

The environment tax removal in the beginning of February brought this increase.

Romania’s car park exceeded 7 million cars at the end of last year, up 6.2% year-on-year.

