Used car registrations double in five months in Romania

by Romania Insider
Registrations of used cars reached over 214,300 units in Romania in the first five months of this year, up 92% over the same period in 2016, reports local Economica.net.

By comparison, only 111,590 used cars were registered then, according to the Driver Licenses and Registrations Department – DRPCIV.

In May this year, over 47,000 second-hand cars registered in Romania, up 105% year-on-year.

Volkswagen was the most popular car brand, with 59,060 units registered in the first five months, up 78% year-on-year. Opel came next, with 27,262 units, up 48.6% year-on-year. Ford was the third most popular car, with 21,529 units.

Other popular brands were Audi (around 18,700 cars), BMW (over 18,500), Mercedes-Benz (around 10,700 units) and Renault (some 9,700 cars).

New car registrations reached almost 37,000 in the first five months of this year, up 23.3% year-on-year.

The environment tax removal in the beginning of February brought this increase.

Romania’s car park exceeded 7 million cars at the end of last year, up 6.2% year-on-year.

