US-Turkish firm to upgrade military base in Romania

The US Department of Defense has attributed a USD 28.35 million contract to the US-Turkish joint construction company Bryan 77 Construction JV to upgrade the US Military Air Force base at Mihail Kogalniceanu, in Eastern Romania, reports Profit.ro.

The joint venture is made of the Colorado-based firm Bryan Construction and the Turkish firm 77 Construction. Both companies have previously carried out construction contracts for the Pentagon, both in the US and Turkey, or Afghanistan or Libya.

The contract is part of the European Reassurance Initiative, to increase the presence of Pentagon in Europe for security purposes. The US initiated the program in 2014 after Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

The contract was awarded following an online auction with 6 bidders. The deadline to complete the work is September 2020.

Another ten infrastructure projects were inaugurated at the Kogalniceanu base in July, with USD 4.6 million European Reassurance Initiative funds.

