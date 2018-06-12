Minister: US will name a Romanian speaker as ambassador to Bucharest

Romanian foreign affairs minister Teodor Melescanu said the US will appoint a Romanian speaker as ambassador to Bucharest to replace Hans Klemm, whose mandate ends at the end of this year.

Melescanu added that he couldn’t reveal the name of the new US ambassador until he receives the agreement from the US State Department. Adrian Zuckerman, a New York lawyer, is considered for the position of ambassador to Romania, according to diplomatic sources quoted by G4media.ro.

Unlike Klemm, Zuckerman is not a career diplomat. He is specialized in real estate litigation, asset management and mergers and acquisitions. He graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of technology in 1979 and is currently a Partner at Seyfarth Shaw in New York.

Hans Klemm has been the US ambassador to Romania since 2015.

[email protected]