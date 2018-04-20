20 °C
US Embassy in Bucharest holds auction for furniture, vehicles, IT equipment this weekend

by Irina Marica
The Embassy of the United States in Bucharest will hold this weekend (Friday to Sunday) a sealed-bid auction for home and office furniture, home appliances, IT equipment, and vehicles.

The Embassy didn’t say exactly what items will be for sale, but said they can be viewed and bids can be submitted at its headquarters between 9 am and 5 pm, except for Friday, when they can be submitted until 8 pm. Bids will be submitted in RON and winners will be announced on Wednesday, April 25.

Payment and transportation of items won will take place on Thursday, April 26 and Friday, April 27, between 8 am and 4 pm.

The address of the US Embassy is 4-6 Liviu Librescu Street, Sector 1, Bucharest.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

