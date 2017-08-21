US company buys factory in Western Romania

US group Standex International Corporation, which is active in the food, engraving, technology, hydraulics and electronics industry, has acquired the local subsidiary of the Italian company Piazza Rosa Group, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

The company operates a factory, which is located in Sannicolau Mare, Timis county, and carries out polishing, engraving and laser welding activities.

R Piazza Rosa, the firm running the local factory, had a turnover of RON 7.4 million (EUR 1.6 million) and a profit of RON 1.4 million (EUR 305,000).

Standex employs about 5,400 people in the U.S. and in several foreign countries, such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Japan or Europe, Mexico, India, Turkey, South Africa, South Korea, Russia, Malaysia and Singapore.

