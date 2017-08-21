25 °C
Bucharest
Aug 21, 12:31

US company buys factory in Western Romania

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

US group Standex International Corporation, which is active in the food, engraving, technology, hydraulics and electronics industry, has acquired the local subsidiary of the Italian company Piazza Rosa Group, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

The company operates a factory, which is located in Sannicolau Mare, Timis county, and carries out polishing, engraving and laser welding activities.

R Piazza Rosa, the firm running the local factory, had a turnover of RON 7.4 million (EUR 1.6 million) and a profit of RON 1.4 million (EUR 305,000).

Standex employs about 5,400 people in the U.S. and in several foreign countries, such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Japan or Europe, Mexico, India, Turkey, South Africa, South Korea, Russia, Malaysia and Singapore.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list