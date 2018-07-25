Romania’s Govt. allots EUR 2.15 mln for surveillance system for next year’s EU Summit

Romania’s Government has decided to allot RON 10 million (EUR 2.15 million) from its reserve fund for implementing a video surveillance system to be used during the EU Summit scheduled to take place in Sibiu next year.

This investment is needed for preventing security incidents so that the summit takes place in good conditions, given that it will gather all the heads of state in the European Union, the government explained.

The EU Summit will take place on May 9 in Sibiu, as Romania will hold the presidency of the EU Council in the first half of next year.

