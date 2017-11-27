What are the urban Romanians’ video consumption habits?

While almost nine in ten urban Romanians (86%) watch TV only four in ten (39%) watch video content online, the percentage being higher in the case of families with kids (48%), according to the 2017 Consumer Report released by media agency Starcom Mediavest.

Only one in five urban Romanians (21%) watch video on demand content. The most popular VOD platforms are HBO Go, preferred by 47% of those who pay for vide content online, followed by Netflix (33%), and local platforms Antena Play (22%) and Voyo (19%). Only 7% of VOD clients use Amazon Prime.

The top free video content websites are Facebook, preferred by 79% of urban Romanians, and Youtube (74%).

Some 84% of the urban Romanians that watch video content online uses the PC or laptop for streaming, 73% use mobile phones and 32% use tablets while 29% use smart TVs.

Some 95% of local media consumers have a mobile phone and almost half of them (48%) have smartphones. The percentages are higher for families with children.

About two-thirds (62%) of the urban Romanian households have two TV sets. When it comes to watching TV, the urban Romanians’ favorite show is PRO TV’s Romanii au talent – Romania’s Got Talent (14% of them watch it). Next come Las Fierbinti, a local comedy series aired by PRO TV (10%) and Chefi la Cutite, a cooking show aired by Antena 1 (8%).

The favorite movie genres are comedies, preferred by 56% of the TV viewers, and action movies (52%).

