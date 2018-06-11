Bucharest boulevard opens to pedestrians for a weekend

Part of the Schitu Magureanu Boulevard in Bucharest will close for traffic and open for pedestrians in the weekend June 23-24, when it will be transformed into an ideal space for an urban picnic.

The event is part of the second edition of the series Pedestrian events in the Creative Neighborhood (Pietonale in Cartierul Creativ).

Those who will choose to spend their June 23-24 weekend in the Creative Neighborhood will enjoy outdoor sports, special areas for reading and relaxation, educational and artistic activities for both children and adults, as well as a generous street food offer. The program also includes a photo exhibition signed Adi Bulboacă and DJ performances.

Access to the event is free. The activities will be organized between 10:00 and 22:00. More details are available here.

From June 22, 16:00 to June 25, 05:00, road traffic will be restricted on Schitu Magureanu Blvd., between streets Sfantul Constantin and Piata Sfantul Papa Ioan Paul al II-lea.

Irina Marica, [email protected]