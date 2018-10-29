24 °C
Film festival focused on urban living starts in Bucharest in November

by Ro Insider
The fifth edition of UrbanEye Film Festival, an event exploring urban living through movies, takes place this year from November 7 to November 11, at Cinema Elvire Popesco and Apollo 111 Theater in the capital.

The program of the festival covers film screenings, debates with special guests, exhibitions, guided tours and workshops for children.

Among the films to be screened are The Other Side of Everything, about an apartment split in two by the Serbian communist regime and the story of the family who lived in it; The Disappearance of Robin Hood, about the demolition of the social housing complex designed by Peter and Alison Smithson; and Slums: Cities of Tomorrow, about informal housing.

Several films will be focus on architects. Among them is REM, about the influential architect Rem Koolhaas.

