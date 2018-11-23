Up Romania: Gift ticket sales record double-digit increase this year

Gift ticket sales in Romania increased by 15% in the first ten months of this year compared to the same period of 2017, according to Up Romania, one of the biggest issuers of value vouchers on the local market.

For the winter holidays period, when gift voucher sales reach a peak, the company expects a 20% increase over last year.

“In the last three years, gift ticket sales recorded a constant growth as companies realized that offering this extra-salary benefit is simple to implement and financially advantageous,” said Up Romania CEO Elena Pap.

Gift tickets are exempted from social contributions and income tax up to the value of RON 150 per employee. About 75% of the companies that offer extra-salary benefits use gift tickets and the main occasions for this are the Christmas and Easter holidays, March 8 and June 1.

