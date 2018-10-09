19.5 °C
Documentary about Romania’s wildlife gets corporate film award in Cannes

by Ro Insider
Untamed Romania, a documentary on the country’s landscapes and rich wildlife, was a Gold Winner in the Nature, Environment & Ecology category of this year’s Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards.

The feature length documentary is a collaboration between Auchan Romania, Off The Fence, and The European Nature Trust. It is narrated by award-winning Romanian film and stage actor Victor Rebengiuc. English actor Mark Strong narrates the international version of the film.

The documentary entered local cinemas on April 13 and has since attracted over 80,000 viewers, after being screened in over 70 cinema halls in 37 cities.

It was also shown at numerous film festivals in Romania and abroad, including Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), The Environmental Film Festival in the Nation’s Capital in Washington, in the UK, Jordan and in Lima, Peru.

Romanian film review – Into the wild: Untamed Romania

(The Untamed Romania team receiving the award. Photo: Auchan)

