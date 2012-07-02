University of Bucharest rated among the top 200 higher education institutions in the world

The University of Bucharest is among the top 200 universities in the world for Communication & Media Studies and English Language and Literature, ranking between 150th and 200th in the ranking here.

The global ranking of universities, carried out by Quacquarelli Symonds Limited, looked at five areas – engineering and technology, life sciences, natural sciences, arts and humanities and social sciences. University of Bucharest was in the top 200 in two of the areas, Social Sciences & Management – for its Communication & Media Studies program and Arts & Humanities for its English Language & Literature courses.

Quacquarelli Symonds, a consultancy firm specializing in higher education, has updated its methodology for 2012, adding seven new sub domains so that the study looked at the five above mentioned areas and 29 sub domains. The three main indicators are used in the study; academic peer reviews, employer reviews and citations per faculty member.

The academic peer review is a system where universities are evaluated by other institutions of higher education for excellence in their field of activity and knowledge. Academic performance criteria make up 40 percent of the total score given to a university. Employers with experience in recruiting university graduates were asked to identify universities they consider to be the best in preparing graduates for the labor market.

This test counts for 10 percent of the total score given.The citations per faculty member measure combined research productivity and quality and counts for 20 percent of the total score. The student per faculty ratio shows the number of teachers to students at a university. This counts for 20 percent of the university’s total score. Finally international factors are assessed, this test measures the number of study programs in foreign languages ​​and the total number of students and teachers of foreign nationality and makes up the final 10 percent of the score.

The University of Bucharest has 19 faculties, as many as 38,000 students on various degree levels, and 1,350 staff.

Ioana Toader, ioana.toader@romania-insider.com