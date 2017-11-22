Unions to organize protest in Bucharest

The National Union Bloc (BNS), one of the biggest worker union organizations in Romania, has decided to organize a protest in Bucharest on December 12, BNS leader Dumitru Costin said yesterday.

The union will protest against the “famous transfer of contributions” from employers to employees. It will also protest against the amendment of the law on social dialogue, which means removing the restrictions that are today in the national law on the rights and freedoms of any worker in Romania, Costin added.

The measures will also affect employees in the public sector, not only those in the private sector. “Most of those who will have to pay are from small and very small firms,” Dumitru Costin added.

The union members will also join the civil society’s protests against the changes to justice laws, the BNS president said. Other union confederations have also announced large protests in the following period.

