The labor unions at local car producer Automobile Dacia will organize a protest with more than 8,000 employees at several factories in the Arges county, who are dissatisfied with the Government’s initiative to transfer social contributions from the employer to the employee.

The protest will take place in Mioveni on November 7, Automobile Dacia union vice-leader Ion Iordache said yesterday.

“This transfer would have a devastating effect on employees,” Iordache said.

Ion Georgescu, the mayor of Mioveni, told the Dacia plant trade unionists that ” robots are at the factory’s gate”. “If they continue exaggerating with these protests that are blocking the production, you might see more robots on the Dacia platform in 2020 or 2022,” the mayor explained, reports local Profit.ro.

