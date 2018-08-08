UniCredit ups net profit in Romania in the first half

Italian financial group UniCredit recorded a consolidated net profit of EUR 60 million in Romania in the first half of this year, up 27% compared to the same period of 2017, mainly due to higher interest revenues.

Net interest income went up by 17.5% year-on-year, reaching EUR 123 million, while net commission income declined by 18.7%, to EUR 34 million, and trading income went down by 21.5%, to EUR 31 million.

The total loans granted by UniCredit in Romania went up by 6.8% in the last year, to EUR 5.84 billion. Meanwhile, the deposits increased by 18.5%, reaching EUR 5.86 billion.

UniCredit group operates in Romania through UniCredit Bank, UniCredit Consumer Financing, UniCredit Leasing Corporation, UniCredit Insurance Broker, UniCredit Leasing Fleet Management and UniCredit Business Integrated Solutions.

