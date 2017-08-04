36.5 °C
Bucharest
Aug 04, 16:40

UniCredit’s consolidated profit in Romania goes down

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Italian group UniCredit recorded a consolidated profit of EUR 47 million in Romania, in the first half of this year, down 1.5% over the same period last year. The decrease was related to higher wages and lower revenues from transactions.

The group’s local operating profit decreased by 4% to about EUR 104 million during this period. The operating expenses went up by 5% from EUR 79 million to about EUR 83 million mainly due to the wage bill and other administrative costs.

The operating revenues declined by 0.2% to EUR 186 million in the first six months of the year. The interest income rose by 3.4% to EUR 105 million during this period, while the revenues from fees and commissions advanced by 15.2% from EUR 36 million to EUR 41 million. UniCredit Romania reported revenues of EUR 39 million on the transaction segment, almost 17% lower compared to the same period last year.

UniCredit Bank Romania attracts EUR 134 mln from corporate bond sale

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list