UniCredit’s consolidated profit in Romania goes down

Italian group UniCredit recorded a consolidated profit of EUR 47 million in Romania, in the first half of this year, down 1.5% over the same period last year. The decrease was related to higher wages and lower revenues from transactions.

The group’s local operating profit decreased by 4% to about EUR 104 million during this period. The operating expenses went up by 5% from EUR 79 million to about EUR 83 million mainly due to the wage bill and other administrative costs.

The operating revenues declined by 0.2% to EUR 186 million in the first six months of the year. The interest income rose by 3.4% to EUR 105 million during this period, while the revenues from fees and commissions advanced by 15.2% from EUR 36 million to EUR 41 million. UniCredit Romania reported revenues of EUR 39 million on the transaction segment, almost 17% lower compared to the same period last year.

UniCredit Bank Romania attracts EUR 134 mln from corporate bond sale

[email protected]