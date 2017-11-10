UniCredit group sees higher profit in Romania

Italian financial group UniCredit recorded a EUR 69 million net profit in Romania in the first nine months of this year, up 7% over the same period of last year.

The group’s operational revenues stood at EUR 278 million, slightly lower than in the same period of 2016, and the operational costs went up by 3.7%, to EUR 123 million, on higher salary costs. However, these evolutions were compensated by an 18% drop in net risk costs, to EUR 57 million.

The group’s local loan portfolio increased by 10% over September 2016, to EUR 5.6 billion, and the deposits from clients went up by 16.8%, to EUR 5.08 billion.

