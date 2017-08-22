Underwater photo exhibition at Romanian visual arts festival

Oscar Lights Vama (Vama Sub Lumini de Oscar), the international visual arts festival taking place in Vama Veche seaside resort, has a special event in its program: an underwater photo exhibition, which is a first for both Romania and Europe.

The underwater exhibition of collective photography, called VSLO Aquatic, will be opened on August 24, 17:30, at Maris Villa’s swimming pool, according to a statement from the festival’s organizers, cited by local Agerpres.

“The 12 pictures presented on this occasion were made by some of the lecturers teaching photography at Oscar Lights Vama, such as Vali Barbulescu, Vlad Eftenie, Nicolae Cosniceru, Catalin Savulescu, and Cornel Lazia. It will be the first time when the public will be able to visit an underwater exhibition using special snorkeling and diving equipment provided free of charge by the organizers,” reads the statement.

The 2017 edition of Oscar Lights Vama started on August 18 and will end on August 27. Its program includes theater plays, concerts, film screenings, photo exhibitions, and a fair of photo equipment. Find more details here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]