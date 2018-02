Romania’s defense minister Mihai Fifor decided on Monday to notify the Military Prosecutor’s Office about an underwater military drone produced in Romania and owned by the Romanian Army, which was lost in the Black Sea.

The drone was lost in June 2017 and the sea search operations weren’t successful in discovering its location.

The drone is capable of navigating 100 meters under sea level, operated by a land observer. Its cost amounted to almost RON 1 million.

