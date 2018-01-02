Understanding Romania: most read articles about places, people, culture and traditions

Romania is a beautiful country that has a lot to offer and many foreigners are interested in discovering it. Articles about places in Romania, about its people, culture and traditions are among the most popular on Romania-Insider.com. The most read article ever on the website is one that reveals some hints on how to win over, date and keep a Romanian woman.
Here are the other popular articles on Romania-Insider.com:
Discover Romanian traditions that are strange for foreigners
The essentials to get around the Bucharest metro system
Say vs. mean: 20 funny Romanian expressions
Romanian traditions: The Martisor, as a symbol of spring, and respect and admiration for women
Did you know? 25 interesting facts about Romania
10 famous actors who share Romanian origins
Romania according to people’s Google autocomplete searches
Top 20 foreign films shot in Romania
The managers who run Romania’s largest retailers in 2017
Once upon a time: 10 Romanian tales to know and tell
Careers in Romania & Central Eastern Europe. Find or post a job!
The ultimate guide to street food in Bucharest
Top 10 places in Bucharest’s Old Town
Souvenirs and traditional products from Romania
Wine tourism: 15 wine cellars and vineyards you should visit in Romania
All aboard: 7 steam train routes to discover Romania
What do Romanians celebrate on their December 1st National Day?
Romania crash course – 10 things any foreigner should know
Which are the most popular baby names in Romania?
