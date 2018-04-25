Dacian site in Romania could get EU funding for refurbishment

Ulpia Traiana Sarmizegetusa, the former capital of Roman Dacia and one of the most important archaeological sites in Romania, could be refurbished with EU funds, Radio Romania Timisoara reported.

The Hunedoara County Council approved the decision concerning the updated technical and economic indicators of a refurbishment project. The money could come from the Regional Operational Program 2014- 2020. The refurbishment targets the amphitheater and entrance areas.

The value of the project is of EUR 4.4 million, and the works are planned to extend over four years.

Ulpia Traiana Sarmizegetusa was the capital and the largest city of Roman Dacia, in the 2nd and 3rd centuries. The site was included in the Roman Emperors Route international project.

It stands 40 kilometers away from Sarmizegetusa Regia, which was Dacia’s capital before the Roman conquest.

Buildings in ancient Roman Dacia’s capital to be restored to how they were 2000 years ago

[email protected]