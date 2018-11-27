videoUK’s Royal Marines Band at Romania’s National Day parade in Bucharest

The Royal Marines Band (RMB), the representative orchestra of the UK Royal Navy, is in Romania this week for several performances. The band’s performances are part of the Romania – UK military collaboration in the year Romania is celebrating the centennial of the 1918 Union.

The 41 members of the RMB will take part in the military parade scheduled for Romania’s National Day, on December 1. It is the first time so many members of a military British orchestra takes part in the celebrations of Romania’s National Day.

The band has a wide repertoire, covering military music, traditional British music, sound tracks and is recognized for its versatility.

On Wednesday, November 28, RMB will perform at the British School of Bucharest, while on November 29 it will deliver a charity concert at Hospice Casa Speranței, followed by a joint concert with the representative orchestra of the National Defense Ministry. On November 30, RMB will hold a jam session at the National Theater in Bucharest. The session is open to the public.

On December 1, besides the National Day parade, RMB will hold a charity concert co-organized by Light into Europe at ParkLake shopping center, and a charity concert co-organized by Casa Ioana at AFI Mall Cotroceni. Access is free to both concerts.

On December 2, RMB will perform at Hard Rock Café in Bucharest.

