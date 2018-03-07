UK remains the Romanian emigrants’ favorite destination

Nearly 30% of the 210,000 Romanians who emigrated in 2016 have chosen the UK as their destination, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS) cited by local Ziarul Financiar. This represents about 63,000 Romanians.

The numbers show that the UK has remained the Romanian emigrants’ favorite destination for the second consecutive year. In 2015, 28% of all Romanians who emigrated chose the UK, which represented about 55,000 people.

Data from the British Office for National Statistics showed that approximately 50,000 Romanians settled to the UK in 2016, down from 54,000 in 2015. In 2016, 413,000 Romanian and Bulgarians were residing in the UK, and the majority (79%) of them were Romanian.

Irina Marica, [email protected]