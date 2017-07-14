Uber launches offer for Northern Bucharest trips amid upgrade work at the subway

Uber is offering an alternative to the subway for the coming days, when the Bucharest metro operator will close the Pipera station, which serves one of the city’s busiest office areas, for modernization work.

Metrorex is currently working on changing the subway access system in all metro stations.

The work is carried out in stages, and the Pipera station in Northern Bucharest will be closed from July 15 to July 17. This will mainly affect the corporate employees working in the area, especially on Monday, July 17, which is a working day.

Thus, Uber has come up with an offer for this period. Those sharing an Uber ride to and from Pipera area with one or more colleagues will benefit from a 50% discount.

To benefit from this offer, the user has to introduce the PIPERA50 promotional code in the Uber app, share the ride with one or more colleagues, and split the ride’s tariff with them. Each of those sharing the car will benefit from a 50% discount.

For example, under normal traffic conditions, a trip from Unirii Square to Pipera metro station costs about RON 20. This means that, if the trip is split between two passengers, each of them will pay around RON 10. With the new offer, each user will only pay RON 5.

All the passengers sharing the ride need to introduce the promotional code to benefit from the discount.

So far, Metrorex has changed the access system in 20 stations. From July 19 to August 29, the company will carry out modernization works at 11 other stations, namely Piata Unirii 1 and 2, Eroii Revolutiei, Pacii, Obor, Piata Victoriei 2, Piata Sudului, Eroilor, Politehnica, Preciziei, and Gorjului.

Irina Marica, [email protected]