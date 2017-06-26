U.S. citizen detained in Romania on charges of rape and sexual assault

A 35-year-old American citizen was detained in Romania on charges of rape and sexual assault, after two young men from Medgidia, in Constanta county, claimed that he sexually assaulted them after giving them drugs.

The American citizen was a student at the Faculty of Medicine of the Ovidius University, Constanta, reports local News.ro.

On June 12 this year, the two young people from Medgidia, aged 20 and 21 respectively, complained that the U.S. citizen gave them benzodiazepine (a minor tranquilizer), and then sexually assaulted them, according to a statement from Constanta County Police Inspectorate.

Police officers from Constanta organized a complex action on Saturday night (June 24-25) in Mamaia seaside resort, during which they used an undercover agent for a meeting with the suspect. Afterwards, they searched the American citizen’s home and car, where they found and took for further investigation 30 bottles of benzodiazepine-containing medicinal products, several bottles with liquid suspected of containing benzodiazepines, five laptops, a digital video recorder (DVR), seven mobile phones, several items used for data storage, and various objects designed for obtaining sexual satisfaction.

The American citizen was detained for 24 hours, but he could spend 30 days in jail if the court approves the Police’s request in this sense.

Irina Marica, [email protected]