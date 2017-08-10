Two Romanians diagnosed with anthrax

Two Romanians, husband and wife, were admitted to the Victor Babes Infectious Diseases Hospital in Craiova, after laboratory tests have shown that they are infected with anthrax, reports local News.ro.

The two went to the Emergency County Hospital Craiova on August 4 with several hand injuries. They were admitted to the hospital, and the tests later confirmed that both of them were infected with anthrax.

The doctors decided to transfer them to the hospital of infectious diseases, where they are receiving the appropriate treatment.

The authorities will conduct an epidemiological investigation at their home, as it is believed that the two got sick after coming into contact with infected animals.

Anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis, according to information posted on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although it is rare, people can get sick with anthrax if they come in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products.

Signs and symptoms can range from skin sores to vomiting and shock. Rapid treatment with antibiotics can cure most anthrax infections.

Man diagnosed with anthrax, admitted to hospital in Romania

Irina Marica, [email protected]